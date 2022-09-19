HDI Appoints Charlotte Burke to Board of Directors

TRADING SYMBOL: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced that Charlotte Burke has been appointed to the Company's board of directors effective September 19, 2022.

Graham Wilson, Chair of the Company's board of directors, commented "We are delighted to be adding Charlotte to the board. Charlotte's track record as an executive accomplished in transforming businesses, fostering innovation and building high growth companies, combined with her professional director experience in corporate strategy and governance, make her a valuable addition to HDI."

Ms. Burke is a skilled senior executive having held positions with national organizations. She has served on both public and private boards for the past 15 years, including Postmedia Networks, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Acadia University and numerous early-stage companies. Her current directorships include Coast Capital and Halton Health Services.

Ms. Burke has a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia University. She also holds an Institute of Corporate Directors designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HDI".

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Email: [email protected], Website: http://www.hdidist.com