HCLSoftware Launches HCL UnO Agentic: The Future of Intelligent Orchestration to Drive Business Optimization

NOIDA, India, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- HCLSoftware, the enterprise software division of HCLTech and a global provider of enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of HCL Universal Orchestrator (UnO) Agentic – a scalable, AI-powered orchestration platform that empowers enterprise leaders, developers, and business users to go beyond traditional task automation and enable autonomous workflow management and intelligent automation by seamlessly co-ordinating workflows across AI agents, robots, people and systems.

Building upon the proven HCL Universal Orchestrator – a cloud-native, real-time process orchestration platform that transforms business operations by simplifying complex workflows across diverse systems – HCL UnO Agentic elevates enterprise orchestration to new heights.

As a part of the HCL Automation Orchestrator Suite with GenAI capabilities, HCL UnO now harnesses the power of Agentic AI to deliver intelligent agentic orchestration – enabling organizations to unlock unprecedented value by seamlessly integrating autonomous agents into business-critical processes and workflows. We feel in recognition of our AI advancements, we were named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms.

AI-driven automation has long been a cornerstone of productivity and business agility. With the introduction of agentic orchestration, enterprises can now build systems that think, learn, reason, continuously adapt, and coordinate intelligently across functions within defined process guardrails. Gartner predicts "by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through Agentic AI, up from zero percent in 2024."

A critical aspect in agentic orchestration is governance, visibility, and control. Equally important is facilitating compliance, trust, security, risk management, and automating observability across AI agents and different AI frameworks. With HCL UnO Agentic, enterprises can gain complete visibility into enterprise workflows and drive compliant execution and autonomous decision-making through trusted agents that are governed and observable, making autonomous workflow management a reality.

"As organizations integrate Agentic AI into their operations to unlock value and redefine enterprise efficiency, they need a flexible enterprise orchestration platform that seamlessly connects multiple AI agents – bringing agentic intelligence directly into the enterprise in a secure and scalable way. HCL UnO leads this transformation with Agentic AI at its core, empowering businesses to accelerate digital transformation while maximizing agility and business impact. By integrating deterministic and probabilistic execution, HCL UnO transforms how humans and intelligent systems collaborate to shape the future of enterprise operations," said Kalyan Kumar (KK), Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

Capabilities of HCL UnO Agentic include:

Design Intelligent Workflows: Utilize visual tools like the UnO Agentic Builder and UnO Designer to build AI Agents and model workflows that incorporate AI agents, enhancing process efficiency.

Unified orchestration approach: Seamlessly execute a combination of Agentic AI & prescriptive workflows as an integrated automation scenario and get the best of both worlds.

Hybrid workflow management: Orchestrate regulated/high-risk (traditional) & low-risk/high impact (agentic) scenarios as part of a hybrid workflow.

Enterprise integration: Leverage a wide ecosystem of plugins library for enterprise integration and data access to enterprise systems, ERPs, mainframe & cloud.

With HCL UnO Agentic, organizations have experienced real tangible benefits such as – enhanced processing speeds by up to 60%, and reduced manual errors by more than 70% — contributing to significant cost savings and improving bottom-line results for businesses.

To learn more, visit the HCL Universal Orchestrator webpage.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation and the software division of HCLTech. We develop, market, sell, and support transformative solutions across various industries, including business and industry, intelligent operations, total experience, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Our commitment to customer success and our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity, and social responsibility drive us to deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a rich heritage of pioneering spirit, HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. Learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals at www.hcl-software.com.

*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, Cameron Haight, 11 September 2024

SOURCE HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware, [email protected]