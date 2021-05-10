Hazelview Wins Renovation of the Year at 2021 CFAA Awards

The building-wide renovation of The Arts Residences , located at 233 Kennedy St., Winnipeg, is an adaptive reuse from medical office and retail to a contemporary mixed-use residential space that offers 104 new rental units, a rich amenity package including a fitness centre, yoga room and social lounge, and ~14,000 square feet of commercial space. The renovation included a building-wide abatement, fully upgrading the central heating and cooling plan for modernized climate control, cutting larger openings into the façade of the building for larger windows and lighting, reconfiguring the space to accommodate 104 residential units, reconfiguring the ground floor to include a new grand lobby, and completing elevator modernization, a full parkade revitalization including structural repairs, LED lighting, and new electrical.

"We had a vision to revitalize this iconic downtown Winnipeg building in a way that would allow us to also deliver a sustainable, efficient and rapid solution to bringing new rental housing to the downtown core," says Michael Williams, Executive Director, Real Estate Development, Hazelview Investments. Williams continues, "We worked very hard to ensure the project paid homage to the history of the building. The project was a complete retrofit, which speaks to the restoration of the property."

Hazelview Investments development arm led the construction management of the project and worked closely with Hazelview Properties who will operate and manage all aspects of the building now that it is open for leasing. "Hazelview's fully integrated investment, development and property management platform uniquely positions us to design, build, and operate efficient multi-residential housing solutions," says Ugo Bizzarri, CEO Hazelview Investments.

To top it all off, The Arts Residences features a collection of commissioned paintings and murals crafted by a team of local artists. Each piece pays homage to the history of the surrounding area, including a 13-piece collection inspired by the Ojibwe Lunar Calendar. Visit www.theartsres.com for more.

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments is an active investor, owner, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. Hazelview employs a global investment and asset management team of more than 80 people in its offices in Toronto, New York, Hong Kong and Hamburg and manages CAD $9.7 billion in real estate assets.

