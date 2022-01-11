Hazelview Ventures Invests in Unique PropTech Cloud Software Solution

SuiteSpot Technology rolls out across Hazelview property management platform

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Hazelview Ventures Inc. ("HVI"), a subsidiary of Hazelview Investments Inc. ("Hazelview"), is pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with SuiteSpot, a leading PropTech cloud software solution, designed to optimize end-to-end operations for multi-residential unit turnover, renovations, and maintenance.

In addition to the funding provided by HVI, SuiteSpot TRIMM™ will be rolled out across Hazelview's multi-residential portfolio of over 23,000 units, allowing SuiteSpot a unique opportunity to showcase, scale, and maximize growth potential, while also enhancing Hazelview operations with over 20 years of property management experience, and a $4 billion multi-residential development pipeline.

"This partnership aligns with our goals at Hazelview Ventures. SuiteSpot Technology is not only a promising investment with tremendous growth potential, but they also provide Hazelview Properties with a creative path to enhancing our turnover efficiency and delivering those benefits to our many stakeholders," says Roger Poirier, co-founder of Hazelview Ventures. "Over the past several months, we have enjoyed working with SuiteSpot's management team in advancing their product development and we are confident that SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is a best-in-class PropTech solution."

The demands for efficiency are greater than ever before. Thousands of tasks, people, and third-party vendors must be highly orchestrated to deliver on the promise of frictionless property operations and superior resident and employee experience. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an easy-to-use, end-to-end automation platform that organizes and manages the critical path for managing turnovers, renovations, inspections, and maintenance processes. It enables faster turnovers, greater productivity, improved resident and employee experiences, and significantly lower costs all through stable, secure, enterprise-grade cloud-based technologies.

"We are very excited to have Hazelview Ventures join our investor group. This new partnership sends SuiteSpot on a path where we will gain greater exposure and align ourselves with a professional and successful team that is well-positioned in the property sector," says Elik Jaeger, CEO of SuiteSpot Technology.

For more information about Hazelview Ventures, please visit hazelviewventures.com.

About Hazelview Ventures

Hazelview Ventures invests with innovators in the PropTech, BuildTech and CleanTech environment that offer creative solutions to improve efficiency and sustainability across Hazelview's property and development management platform. Funded companies will be able to drive independent growth initiatives, while also leveraging a venture capital business that prioritizes the entrepreneur with a personalized and flexible deal structure. Visit hazelviewventures.com.

About SuiteSpot Technology

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

SOURCE Hazelview Investments Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Turner, Proof Strategies for Hazelview Investments, [email protected], 416-969-1670