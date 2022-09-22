Hazelview's New Scholarship & Bursary Program Aims to Contribute to Sustainable Future for Canadian Real Estate

Award program to benefit students with academic achievements and/or financial needs, and with interest in sustainability

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In the spirit of contributing to a more sustainable real estate sector in Canada, Hazelview has announced a new national scholarship and bursary program, The Hazelview Sustainability Scholarship & Bursary Award, for students keen on urban development, engineering, and business management, and who have particular interest in sustainability. In its inaugural year, the program will be available to students enrolled at McGill University, Western University, and Mohawk College and will benefit individuals with academic achievements and/or those with financial needs, as well as an interest in pursuing sustainability within their fields of study.

McGill University, Mohawk College, Western University, Ivey Business School Logos (CNW Group/Hazelview)

"As a property management, investment and development company, we are committed to doing our part to make Canada's real estate sector more sustainable," says Ugo Bizzarri, CEO of Hazelview "One way to reach this goal is by supporting the education, training and employment of the next generation of engineers, urban planners and business professionals, and that is why we're so excited to announce the Hazelview Sustainability Scholarship & Bursary Award program for students."

The universities and colleges selected to be a part of the program were based on geographic location, strategic education priorities focused on sustainability, and alma maters of Hazelview executives. The areas of studies were chosen because they relate to Hazelview's field of work in real estate and have core courses in sustainability or offer a specialization in sustainability.

The program includes five (5) scholarships and four (4) bursaries in total:

Western University & Ivey Business School Programs

& Ivey Business School Programs Hazelview Engineering Scholarship in Sustainability



Hazelview Urban Development Scholarship



Hazelview Urban Development Bursary



Hazelview HBA Scholarship in Sustainability (Honours in Business Administration]

McGill University Programs

Programs Hazelview Sustainable Business Management Scholarship



Hazelview SURE Award in Sustainability



Hazelview Engineering and Management Bursary

Mohawk College Programs

Programs Hazelview Engineering Technology Scholarship



Hazelview Engineering Technology Bursary

To further bolster the program's strategic goals of sustainability education, two academic research institutes focused on advancing the transition to a sustainable economy, will also receive funding:

The Centre for Building Sustainable Value at the Ivey Business School at Western University

The Sustainable Growth Initiative at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University

Bursary and scholarship awards will be disbursed to recipients beginning in August through to December 2022. The Hazelview Sustainability Scholarship & Bursary Award program will continue to expand into more schools across the country in the coming years.

Hazelview's vision for sustainability is to foster happy, healthy, thriving communities where it operates.

Hazelview aims for continuous improvement by constantly innovating within its dynamic portfolio, acting ethically and transparently, and effecting positive environmental and social change. In doing this, Hazelview adds value for residents, tenants, team members, communities, and investors.

Hazelview is committed to a sustainable future and is committed to continuing to learn, shape, and evaluate our sustainability practices. For more information about sustainability at Hazelview, please visit www.hazelview.com/sustainability

ABOUT HAZELVIEW

Hazelview is an owner, developer, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We are an active investor, with a hands-on team that identifies opportunities to invest globally. We are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents and the investments we make for our clients. To learn more visit hazelview.com.

SOURCE Hazelview

For further information: For media inquires: Stephanie Turner, Proof Strategies for Hazelview, [email protected], (416) 969-1670