Hazelview reaffirms commitment to Heron Gate with 20% affordable housing

The report released today by the City of Ottawa Planning Department outlines the Official Plan Amendment (OPA) application by Hazelview and its support of this new development project, located in the Heron Gate neighbourhood of south east Ottawa. Currently there are 1,864 residential units within Heron Gate. The number of units at full build-out that would be permitted by the proposed OPA is 6,427, representing an increase of 1,439 additional residential units on the site, above the permitted 4,988 'as of right' units that can be built without the OPA. The plan is the first one nation-wide to be modeled after the Conference Board of Canada's Community Wellbeing Framework. The proposal embraces features that encourage a vibrant and highly walkable community, that includes jobs, green spaces and homes for many. Once complete, the community is expected to have 6,400 total residential units.

"We have been working very closely with the City of Ottawa, community members, and partners over the past few years to bring forward this exciting development project for the Heron Gate community, which includes one of the largest commitments to affordable housing from the private sector within the City of Ottawa. We thank all partners and participants for their insights and support in bringing it to life" said Ugo Bizzarri, CEO, Hazelview. " This project also ensures the availability of other vital social considerations such as a diverse mix of housing, services and green space to meet the needs of the local community. We remain committed to continued investment in this neighbourhood and are optimistic we can bring this vision, that we have created together, to life in the years ahead."

Details on the Social Commitments

Hazelview has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Ottawa, which details the Heron Gate Social Framework. Of note is the commitment to affordable housing which will see 1,020 residential rental units secured and/or built as affordable across a mix of unit-types. This represents 20% of new units within the community. Recognizing the affordable housing needs of today, affordable rental units will be secured within the community immediately, helping to address today's needs.

In addition to the affordable housing, Hazelview reaffirms its commitment to the Social Framework released in 2019 which includes:

No future demolition of occupied units will take place unless affected tenants are given the option to relocate to newly constructed equivalent units at the same rent. Affected tenants will also be given the option to relocate to a newly renovated existing unit at the same rent, at an earlier date.

Hazelview commits to providing a diverse mix of housing that meets residents' needs and reflects the community's social fabric. This includes adding 3 and 4- bedroom family-style units, and ground floor accessible units.

Hazelview will continue to work with Councillor Cloutier, the City of Ottawa and others to create training and employment opportunities for the Heron Gate community. This includes continuing to hire Heron Gate students and young adults for summer and co-op positions, donating meeting space for employment workshops and youth organizations, and supporting local community-based groups.

Hazelview commits to enhancing amenities and green space, including improvements to Sandalwood park. The plan will create a central public park (approximately 1.55 hectares), three privately-owned public spaces, and green connectors throughout the site. Additionally, pedestrian and cycling pathways will be built to enhance enjoyment and use of outdoor space.

Details on the Development

Heron Gate will be comprised of more than 6,400 residential units and will be a complete, vibrant, diverse, and sustainable neighbourhood that enhances the quality of life for residents, while harmonizing with surrounding communities.

The proposed official plan amendment includes constructing multiple residential townhouses and apartment buildings ranging in heights of two to 25 storeys over the 21-hectare site during the next 20-25 years. When complete the area will be comprised of 1,305 existing units and 5,122 new residential units. The proposal also includes the development of a new municipal park, three privately owned parks, internal roads, pathways and linkages.

Hazelview has invested over $175 million in the Heron Gate community since taking over the property in 2012.

