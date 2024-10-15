Hazelview Ranked 1st within GRESB Peer Group for Canadian Multi-Family Standing Investments Portfolio

Hazelview Achieves GRESB Green Star Status for Canadian Multi-Family Developments and Standing Investments

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments is proud to announce our 2024 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") results: an overall score of 80 and ranked 1st among the peer group in the Canadian multi-family standing investments category. Additionally, Hazelview attained GRESB green star status within both the GRESB Development and Standing Investments benchmarks, which is evidence of our commitment to continuous improvement. These accomplishments underscore our strong sustainability commitments and performance across our portfolios, surpassing GRESB averages in environmental, social, and governance factors.

Hazelview's 2024 GRESB score was driven by exceptional performance in leadership, policies, reporting, community and tenant engagement, data coverage, and green building certification.

In 2023, Hazelview set an ambitious goal—which was met—to achieve 100% green building certification for its Canadian multi-family portfolio, investing in data, technology, and employee training to drive environmental progress. A $7 million investment in energy and water upgrades, along with an expanded waste diversion program, led to significant sustainability gains, including a 16% increase in waste diversion, 8.1% reduction in energy use intensity, 3.4% reduction in water consumption, and 6.3% reduction in GHG emissions.

"At Hazelview, our commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable real estate business remains steadfast," said Colleen Krempulec, Managing Director and Head of Sustainability at Hazelview. She added, "We're proud to have our achievements recognized by GRESB. Looking ahead, Hazelview will continue to leverage GRESB to gain meaningful insights and ensure we are implementing best practices across our portfolios. We look forward to building on our progress and enhancing the value we create for both people and places."

Hazelview is an owner, developer, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We are an active investor, with a hands-on team that identifies opportunities to invest globally. We are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents, and the investments we make for our clients. Hazelview Properties is a property management organization with 20+ years of experience, managing properties in 6 provinces and 25 cities across Canada, including approximately 23,000 multi-family units. To learn more visit www.hazelview.com / www.hazelviewproperties.com.

