Hazelview Investments Launches New Venture Capital Fund for Innovative PropTech Entrepreneurs and Makes First Investment

"Our deep knowledge of the entire property development and management industry will complement Hazelview Ventures and provide the type of support real estate innovators need to expand their reach and take their business to the next level," says Ugo Bizzarri, CEO of Hazelview Investments. "The launch of this new division will provide Hazelview with creative solutions and efficiencies through the use of innovative technologies and processes that will benefit both our residents and investors."

With access to Hazelview's platform, over 20 years of property management experience, and a $4 billion multi-residential development pipeline, Hazelview Ventures is offering select early-stage companies a unique opportunity to showcase their products and services. In addition to the commitment of growth capital, Hazelview Ventures will also ensure thoughtful collaboration, support, and implementation across the portfolio companies. These entrepreneurs will then be able to drive independent growth initiatives, while leveraging a partner that prioritizes their companies with flexibility and consistent support.

Hazelview Ventures is led by Roger Poirier, CFA, who has three decades of capital markets, operational and M&A experience. Roger has spent his entire career working with growth entrepreneurs in various industries, helping them maximize the potential of their companies with go-to-market strategies, growth initiatives, funding and ultimately monetization.

"Hazelview Ventures offers a unique proposition for startups looking to scale and refine their products by working with an organization that has proven market access, an established reputation, and extensive industry experience. Our team will partner with Hazelview to provide operational insight and guidance on a national platform," said Poirier. "This initiative aligns well with Hazelview's core values and simultaneously ensures our portfolio companies succeed and grow."

First Investment by Hazelview Ventures

In pursuit of its objectives, Hazelview Ventures has recently invested $1.5 million in Rhenti, a digital platform that bridges the gap between residential landlords and tenants, making the rental and leasing process easy, efficient, and more transparent. Rhenti automates a traditionally paper-based and time intensive process to create an easier experience for everyone involved. This funding will allow Rhenti to collaborate with Hazelview to develop and integrate an enterprise level solution, while also improving the experience and process for new Hazelview Property tenants.

For more information about Hazelview Ventures, please visit hazelviewventures.com.

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments has been an active investor, owner, and manager of global real estate investments since 1999 and remains committed to creating value for people and places. Hazelview employs a global investment and asset management team of more than 70 people in its offices in Toronto, New York, Hong Kong and Hamburg and manages CAD 9.9 billion in real estate assets. To learn more visit hazelview.com.

About Rhenti

Rhenti is the industry-leading residential real estate software platform that makes the end-to-end process of marketing and leasing fast, easy, and transparent. Having served over 1,000 property owners and operators who collectively manage over 42,000 doors across Canada, Rhenti aims to streamline 'renting' with a heavy emphasis on elevating the renter experience. Visit rhenti.com to learn more.

