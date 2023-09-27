Hazelview Expands Its Sustainable Real Estate Scholarship & Bursary Awards Program to Include McMaster University

Launched in 2022 the Hazelview Sustainable Real Estate Awards Program funds scholarships, bursaries, and think tanks across select Canadian Universities and Colleges.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - In a significant step towards fostering a more sustainable future for Canadian real estate, Hazelview is delighted to announce the expansion of its scholarship and bursary program – The Hazelview Sustainable Real Estate Awards Program. This forward-thinking initiative aims to empower students who are passionate about urban development, engineering, and business management, with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Building upon the success of its inaugural year in 2022, the program is proud to welcome McMaster University as its newest partner institution, joining McGill University, Western University, and Mohawk College. McMaster University aligns seamlessly with the program's areas of focus, ensuring its strategic goals of sustainability education are upheld.

"We are pleased to welcome McMaster University to our program and to offer this opportunity to their talented and motivated students," says Ugo Bizzarri, CEO of Hazelview. "McMaster University is a renowned institution that shares our vision of creating a more sustainable future for Canada through innovation, research, and education. We believe that by investing in the education of the next generation of sustainability leaders, we can help shape the industry and the communities we serve for the better."

The Hazelview Sustainable Real Estate Scholarship & Bursary Awards Program encompasses a comprehensive range of scholarships, bursaries, and think tank funding, aimed at recognizing academic excellence and alleviating financial barriers for those in need for students committed to pursuing sustainability within their chosen fields, and furthering sustainability innovation.

In addition to the existing scholarships and bursaries already in place, we will also include the following offerings from McMaster University:

Hazelview Engineering Scholarship

Hazelview Business Scholarship

Hazelview Engineering Bursary

Hazelview Business Bursary

Kate Whalen, associate director of McMaster's Academic Sustainability Programs Office, says the Hazelview gift will have a positive impact on students.

"This gift will improve students' access to interdisciplinary, community-based and experiential learning opportunities that are vital in their journey to becoming sustainability leaders," Whalen said. "We are so grateful to Hazelview for investing in our approach to sustainability education."

This expansion reflects Hazelview's ongoing commitment to sustainable practices that foster vibrant, thriving communities across Canada. By collaborating with leading academic institutions like McMaster University, Hazelview aims to inspire and equip the next generation of engineers, urban planners, and business leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to drive positive change.

Hazelview Sustainable Real Estate Scholarship & Bursary Awards Program is an integral part of Hazelview's corporate social responsibility strategy, Hazelview Cares, which reflects an unwavering commitment to people in the communities we operate in.

Hazelview is committed to a sustainable future and is committed to continuing to learn, shape, and evaluate our sustainability practices.

For more information about Hazelview's sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.hazelview.com/sustainability.

ABOUT HAZELVIEW

Hazelview is an owner, developer, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We are an active investor, with a hands-on team that identifies opportunities to invest globally. We are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents, and the investments we make for our clients. To learn more visit hazelview.com.

SOURCE Hazelview

For further information: For media inquiries: Jasmin Pirani, Hazelview Properties, [email protected] (647) 987-7697