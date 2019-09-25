Hawthorne Capital Inc. sells shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc.

HALIFAX, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Hawthorne Capital Inc. of Halifax, Nova Scotia announced that it sold 80,000 common shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. representing approximately 0.85% of those outstanding. The shares were sold at a price of $7.50 per share through the TSX. The sale reduces Hawthorne's ownership from 10.74% to below 10% of the outstanding Shares.

Subject to the regulatory limitations, Hawthorne may acquire, dispose of or continue to hold the shares in the normal course of its investment activities.

About Hawthorne

Hawthorne is a mid-market Merchant Bank based in Halifax, Nova Scotia specializing in acquiring and growing established small-medium sized enterprises primarily in Atlantic Canada.

Hawthorne is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thornridge Holdings Limited – a private holding company.

SOURCE Hawthorne Capital Inc.

For further information: C. Robert Gillis, Chairman and CEO, Hawthorne Capital Inc., 380 Bedford Highway, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3M 2L4, Tel: 902-832-2129, e-mail: crgillis@thornridge.ca