Hawkesbury General Hospital to use Novari Technology to Share Epic Surgical Wait List Data with Region

KINGSTON, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Hawkesbury General Hospital (HGH) to leverage its technology to facilitate the sharing of surgical wait lists with other regional hospitals.

Recognizing the benefits of sharing surgical wait list information regionally and in collaboration with The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway Carleton Hospital, Hôpital Montfort and Cornwall Community Hospital, HGH will be sharing wait list data from its Epic medical record system to enable regional insight and coordination capabilities.

With technical support from The Ottawa Hospital, Novari Health technology will be integrated with the Epic system at HGH to supply relevant wait list data up to the regional view. The Novari technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital.

The necessary cancellation of elective surgical cases during the 1st and the 3rd waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in an unprecedented backlog of surgical cases. Having a regional and real-time view of the surgical backlog from participating hospitals will province the region with a powerful management tool.

The participating hospitals use a mix of digital technologies, including Meditech, Cerner, Epic and Novari. Using Novari as an agnostic enabling technology, information from these various clinical systems will be consolidated.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across five Canadian provinces.

"Retrieving real time surgical backlog data from Epic, Cerner, Meditech and our own Novari clinical systems is complex and unprecedented. Our ability to consolidate this information is unique and will enable health regions across Canada to better manage the massive surgical backlog caused by the pandemic."

- John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA

President Novari Health

