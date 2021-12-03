HAVN Life to Present at upcoming SNN Network Canada Virtual Event

CEO Tim Moore to present and host a Q & A for investors on December 8 at 2:30pm EST

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is announcing that CEO Tim Moore will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8 at 2:30pm EST. Mr. Moore will also host a Q & A session for investors following his presentation.

The event is a platform for investors to learn about the highest quality public MicroCap companies listed on Canadian exchanges, as well as hear from fund managers, newsletter writers and financial influencers with experience and expertise investing in these Canadian assets.

What: HAVN Life presentation at SNN Network Canada Virtual Event



When: Wednesday, Dec. 8th at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific)



Where: Click this link to access the HAVN Life live presentation

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with HAVN Life and to watch the company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

If you are unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

