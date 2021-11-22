HAVN Life Successfully Exports Psilocybin from its Jamaica Facility into Canada

The Company Signs Supply Agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc. to provide naturally derived psilocybin for research and development of therapeutic products

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce it has successfully exported naturally derived psilocybin from its facility in Jamaica.

The importation of the naturally derived psilocybin into Canada was completed after the Company entered into a supply agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. Based out of Victoria, British Columbia, Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc. has a Controlled Substance Dealer's License for the relevant psychedelic compounds issued by Health Canada. Under that license, Nectar was granted an import permit, pursuant to the provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Food and Drugs Regulations.

The agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc. paves the way for HAVN Life's successful exportation of naturally derived psilocybin from Jamaica. Additionally, it validates the Company's supply chain business model of providing psilocybin for clinical use and research, adding to previously announced supply partnerships this year with Mycrodose Therapeutics, Mycotopia Therapies, Cube Psytech, Allied Health, ATMA Journey Centers, Revive Therapeutics and HealthTech Connex.

"This partnership is a huge win for us as we look to secure additional supply agreements with Canadian companies, now that the integrity of our supply chain from Jamaica has been demonstrated," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "As the research and drug development work on psilocybin moves forward, HAVN Life continues to position itself as a supply chain leader, able to meet the demand for naturally derived psilocybin," he adds.

"We are pleased to be one of HAVN Life Sciences preferred supply partners," says Kevin Coft, CEO of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. "Our Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division has been at the forefront of synthetic psychedelic research, and our supply agreement with HAVN Life Sciences compliments and initiates our next stage of comprehensive testing, analytics, extraction, and product development from psychedelic mushrooms cultivated and processed under stringent quality control protocols," he adds.

The agreement and supply of psilocybin to Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc. will be in compliance with all applicable Health Canada regulations.

About Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc.

Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. is a Canadian biotech company that draws on the latest advances in psychedelic medicine to produce scientifically designed products to facilitate evidence-based healing and wellness. Backed by our 3 Health Canada licenses, we ensure the highest quality of standard by integrating and controlling all aspects of the supply chain from sourcing our naturally derived psilocybin for research-developed formulations through our licensed R&D laboratory.

Psilobrain is committed to our Drug Development Program, with 3 provisional patents and numerous preclinical studies in various stages of research and data collection. and is an active contributor in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and psychedelic wellness industries. In addition to drug development, Psilobrain has partnered with Psychedelic Wellness Clinics to support emerging psychedelic therapies by collaborating with Clinical Counsellors on psychedelic prescription research, product development & data collection.

Our Management and Advisory team are industry veterans in the pharmaceutical & consumer goods industries. Members of our team have held C-suite and other senior positions within companies such as Med BioGene, Aspreva Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mount Sinai, Social Creatures, Green Sky Labs, Jimmy Pattison Group, and the British Columbia Association of Clinical Counsellors. Psilobrain Therapeutics is committed to our research-based approach of developing new modalities for healing and is well-positioned to bring that wellness to the community.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the supplying agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc. (the "Supply Agreement"), the exportation and importation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms, compliance with Health Canada regulations (the "Health Canada Compliance"), the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Supply Agreement will not be realized as contemplated, or at all, risks that the continued exportation and importation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company may not be able to obtain or maintain Health Canada Compliance as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

