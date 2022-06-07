HAVN Life Signs Supply Agreement with Licenced Jamaican Cannabis Producer, Green Stripe Naturals Ltd.

This new partnership will see the distribution of The Company's standardized, naturally derived, psilocybin containing mushrooms to local Jamaican dispensaries for legal sale

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply partnership with Green Stripe Naturals Ltd. (GSN) through its subsidiary Green Peak Growers Ltd., a licensed cannabis producer in Jamaica. GSN will distribute the Company's product for sale at licensed dispensaries, as psilocybin containing mushrooms are legal for sale and consumption within the country.

Green Stripe Naturals Inc. was one of the first movers in the cannabis industry in Jamaica and is currently in discussions with 14 local dispensaries for distribution of its cannabis and psilocybin products and anticipate that the number of licensed dispensaries in Jamaica will grow to 35 by year end. GSN and HAVN Life are also exploring future collaborations, including expanded distribution into other Caribbean islands where cannabis and psilocybin containing mushrooms are legal.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Green Stripe Naturals, providing the highest quality standardized and naturally derived psilocybin containing mushrooms to their dispensary customers across Jamaica," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "We see many operational similarities between our two organizations and look forward to collaborating on building a network of trusted, plant-derived products to the Caribbean market and beyond," he adds.

Wayne Isaacs, Founder and CEO of Green Stripe comments, "Partnering with HAVN provides us with a premium source of psilocybin, and we are looking forward to working with their science and development teams to further enhance the product offering to serve both the retail and psilocybin retreat markets in Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region." "This is a great opportunity to create unique and special products based on market demand and backed by top-tier science," he adds.

Havn Life's operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company to provide cultivation and processing facilities for psilocybin containing mushrooms, solidifying relationships with local partners.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About Green Stripe Naturals Ltd.

Green Stripe Naturals Ltd . was formed to take advantage of the tremendous worldwide opportunities in medicinal cannabis and has focused its efforts in developing premium cannabis cultivation, processing, R&D, transportation and dispensary assets in Jamaica, a country internationally renowned for its superior native cannabis.

Founder and CEO Wayne Isaacs is an award winning and internationally recognized Jamaican-Canadian businessman with a tremendous record of accomplishment over his 28-year international career specializing in developing businesses based in emerging and third world economies. The company's goal is to move quickly to solidify and extend its current position as a leader in the burgeoning legal Jamaican cannabis industry.

