HAVN Life Secures Supply Agreement with Atman Retreats

This new partnership will see the distribution of the Company's standardized, naturally derived, psilocybin containing mushrooms for therapeutic use at Atman retreats in Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply partnership (the "Supply Partnership") with Atman Retreat, a retreat center helping people to explore psychedelics therapeutically, in order to harness the potential of healing, transformation, and transcendental experience.

Pursuant to the Supply Partnership, HAVN Life will supply naturally derived psilocybin for use during Atman Retreat programs, which operate in compliance with local and international protocols. HAVN Life will provide Atman from its facility in Jamaica, where mushrooms are cultivated under GACP and processed in a GMP facility, with a product that ensures greater consistency and more accurate dosing, as well as better quality control compared to alternative local sources.

The first shipments to Atman are scheduled to be delivered in May 2022 to support retreats that are already scheduled.

"Our Supply Partnership with Atman Retreat is a natural fit," says Dr. Ivan Casselman, Chief Psychedelic Officer at HAVN Life. "For the past year, HAVN Labs has been working towards developing a global supply of psilocybin mushrooms and related products. In addition to our local partnerships with Hypha Wellness and GMP manufacturer P.A. Benjamin, we are keen to support and collaborate with other companies within Jamaica's psychedelic space – one that we believe has huge potential," he adds.

"We are happy to partner with HAVN Life to ensure a reliable supply of high quality psilocybin mushrooms for our retreats," says Aaron Nesmith-Beck, founder of Atman Retreat. "As access to the healing and transformative potential of psilocybin remains limited around the world, we are excited and honoured to continue providing safe psychedelic experiences at our retreats in Jamaica."

HAVN Life's operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company to provide cultivation and processing facilities for psilocybin containing mushrooms, solidifying relationships with local partners.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About Atman Retreat

Atman Retreat 's mission to help people explore the full potential of the psychedelic experience, in all its healing, transformative, and transcendent qualities. Atman Retreats are held in Jamaica, where psilocybin mushrooms are legal. Participants stay at a spacious villa, with comfortable rooms and a scenic private beachfront. The Atman team of experienced facilitators is passionate about creating space for inner transformation, insight, and breakthroughs. Atman Retreat is a complete 4-day experience that allows participants to explore psychedelics safely, legally, and in a setting designed to maximize their benefits.

