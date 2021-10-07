HAVN Life Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") is pleased to announce that it has filed its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and received a final receipt in respect thereof.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $25,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, units, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market distributions" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions), public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities (an "Offering"), including the use of proceeds from any Offering, will be set forth in any one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators in connection with any such Offering(s).

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus, and copies of any prospectus supplement(s) that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement and (ii) the ability to offer, the amount and the terms of any Securities to be offered under one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Final Shelf Prospectus. All forward-looking information is based on the Company's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: general market conditions; the Company's ability to secure financing, on favourable terms, pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus and any prospectus supplement(s); the potential Offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future Offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated Offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future financing transactions; and the additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended April 30, 2021. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

