HAVN Life Enters Supply Agreement with MPB Group Inc.

This new partnership will see the distribution of the Company's standardized, naturally derived, psilocybin containing mushrooms for therapeutic use at Healing Escapes Foundation retreats in Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply partnership with MPB Group Inc. (the "Supply Agreement"), a comprehensive outpatient mental health clinic with locations in Columbia and Laurel, Maryland that is helping adults, children, adolescents, couples, and families navigate the path to healing. MPB Group Inc. is partnered with Healing Escapes Foundation retreats, a non-profit organization focused on creating immersive, holistic mental health retreats for couples and adults in Jamaica.

HAVN Life will supply naturally derived psilocybin for use during Healing Escapes Foundation retreat programs, which operate in compliance with local and international protocols. The Supply Agreement will provide MPB Group Inc. with product from HAVN Life's facility in Jamaica, where mushrooms are cultivated under GACP and processed in a GMP facility, ensuring greater consistency and more accurate dosing, as well as higher bioavailability compared to alternative local sources.

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with MPB Group Inc.," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "For the past year, our Research and Development team has been working diligently in Jamaica, laying the foundation for our global supply of psilocybin mushrooms and related products. Because of the standardized, high quality of our naturally derived psilocybin, we are now attracting partners like MPB Group Inc., who are operating within the therapeutic retreat space and are happy to be able to meet this demand," he adds.

"Together with the Healing Escapes Foundation, MPB Group Inc. is very excited about this collaboration with HAVN Life, due to the quality of their naturally derived psilocybin which will be offered at our psychedelic-assisted retreats - facilitated by licensed mental health clinicians in pristine Jamaica," says Mika Uematsu, LCSW-C, Director of Trauma Recovery Program and Chief Psychedelic Officer.

Havn Life's operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company to provide cultivation and processing facilities for psilocybin containing mushrooms, solidifying relationships with local partners.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About MPB Group Inc.

Founded in 2003, MPB Group Inc. is a comprehensive outpatient mental health clinic with a mission to provide comprehensive, accessible and culturally competent mental health services to adults, children, adolescents, couples, and families to heal from dysfunctional patterns of behaviour. MPB Group Inc. is partnered with Healing Escapes Foundation retreats in Jamaica - luxury, holistic mental health retreats that tap into the five senses to help escape, surrender and restore balance. For more information, please visit www.mpbhealth.com .

