HAVN Life Enters into Agreement to Distribute its Line of Natural Health Products with Australia's Woke Pharmaceuticals

The Agreement gives Woke Pharmaceuticals exclusive White Label and Distribution rights to HAVN Life products in Australia, New Zealand and China through retail and e-commerce portals

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN ) (OTC: HAVLF ) (FSE: 5NP ) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with Sydney-based Woke Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. ("Woke Pharmaceuticals") for the exclusive white label supply and distribution of their line of natural health products in Australia, New Zealand and China.

Woke Pharmaceuticals will be pursuing the distribution of HAVN Life natural health products through Australian retailers, including major supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as through various e-commerce portals such as Australia and New Zealand Amazon sites. The market for dietary supplements in Australia and New Zealand was estimated to exceed $3.7 billion in 2020 .

The Agreement with Woke Pharmaceuticals also provides a distribution channel into China using Woke Pharmaceuticals' existing relationships. The Chinese market for health and wellness supplements was estimated to exceed $26 billion in 2020 according to consultancy firm, Tong Intelligence .

"We are beyond excited to partner with Nick Woolf and the Woke Pharmaceuticals team to bring our line of natural health products to other international markets where consumers understand the value of incorporating nutritional supplements into their daily routine for optimal health and wellness. We are confident that the high quality and great value of our products will, with the help of Woke, provide a strong foothold for business for us in Australia, New Zealand and China," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore.

"We are delighted to be partnering with HAVN Life to launch this novel range of functional natural products. The health benefits offered by naturally-derived mushroom extracts are evident, and we anticipate strong demand in our region," comments Nick Woolf, CEO of Woke Pharmaceuticals. "Furthermore, China offers a substantial upside. We plan to use our existing network to export the HAVN Life range of natural health products to major purchasers in China, with which our team has close connections," he adds.

The Agreement lays the groundwork for the expansion of HAVN Life's Retail Division into global markets beyond Canada, adding both the potential for revenue and brand visibility. The Company's expanding retail and distribution network currently includes Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Choices Market and Nesters Market locations in B.C., independent specialty retailers across Canada, as well as online retailers Well.ca and Amazon.ca , with plans to energetically pursue the U.S. market in 2022.

HAVN Life natural health product formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, and naturally derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About Woke Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

Woke Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd is an Australian-based company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel psychedelic therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. The Company's lead candidates are based on synthetic psilocybin for the treatment of depression. Woke Pharmaceuticals is developing a novel micro-dose formulation for treatment of moderate depression and a novel high-dose formulation with concomitant psychotherapy for treatment of major depression. Both candidates are expected to enter Phase II trials in 2022 with leading investigators in the field of mental health. For further information, please visit www.wokeph.com .

