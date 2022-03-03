HAVN Life Closes C$2,000,000 Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale of units to U.S. institutional investors, for gross proceeds of approximately C$2,000,000, on a private placement basis in the United States (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 20,537,126 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.087 per Unit and 2,451,380 pre-funded units (the "Pre-Funded Units") at a price of C$0.0869 per Pre-Funded Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.125 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment, at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on March 3, 2027. Each Pre-Funded Unit is comprised of one pre-funded Common Share purchase warrant (a "Pre-Funded Warrant") and one Warrant. Each Pre-Funded Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Pre-Funded Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.0001 per Pre-Funded Warrant Share and shall terminate upon exercise in full of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. ("H.C. Wainwright") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

H.C. Wainwright received (i) a cash commission of $160,000 (equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) and (ii) 1,839,080 compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). Each Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.125 per Common Share at any time on or prior to 5:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) on March 3, 2027.

The Common Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement dated March 2, 2022 under the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 4, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") which was filed in the Province of British Columbia. In the United States, the Common Shares, Warrants, Pre-Funded Warrants, Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants were offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to customary notices and deliveries to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

