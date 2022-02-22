HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

HAVN wishes Spore success in its endeavours, and notes that it continues to maintain an interest in Spore through the $750,000 secured convertible note held by HAVN (see press release dated December 20, 2021).

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media: [email protected] 647 896-8078