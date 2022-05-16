HAVN Life Announces Strategic Partnership with Non-Profit Coalition, TheraPsil

Through the Partnership, the Company will seek Health Canada approval to supply naturally-derived psilocybin for legal and therapeutic use via the Special Access Program

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce a partnership (the "Partnership") with TheraPsil - a non-profit coalition made up of healthcare professionals, patients, community members, and advocates dedicated to helping Canadians in medical need access legal psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy and GMP-quality psilocybin. Under the Partnership, TheraPsil will support prescribing healthcare professionals in requesting psilocybin from HAVN Life, and other licensed dealers enrolled in TheraPsil's "Project Solace", through the Special Access Program ("SAP").

Health Canada has designated the Special Access Program, along with clinical trials, as a preferred pathway for patients to access psilocybin for medical purposes. Under SAP, prescribing healthcare professionals can request psilocybin manufactured by Health Canada-approved licensed dealers for seriously-ill patients requiring emergency access to this medicine.

Through this Partnership, HAVN Life will participate in TheraPsil's Project Solace – an effort to secure a safe supply of psilocybin for patients in medical need while developing a substantial body of evidence using a real-world data registry to document clinical effectiveness, safety, and clinician and patient reported outcomes in those who have received medical psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy via SAP. The data will then be provided to ‎stakeholders, policy makers, and regulatory bodies to facilitate decision-making around the regulatory ‎system for the future of medicalized psilocybin.

"The goal of HAVN Life, since its inception, has been to support and serve communities in need of cognitive and mental health treatment alternatives," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We feel well aligned with organizations like TheraPsil, who are advocating for compassionate access to psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for Canadians in medical need, as well as making strides in creating a framework for what medicalized psilocybin may look like in the near future. We are thrilled to participate in Project Solace, which aims to move the needle on regulatory guidelines in Canada," he adds.

Patient rights advocate and TheraPsil CEO, Spencer Hawkswell had this to say: "Thousands of Canadians are in urgent need of psilocybin for medical purposes. Our goal with Project Solace is to make access easier for patients through Health Canada's preferred pathway, the SAP. With the support of HAVN Life, a founding member of Project Solace, patients in medical need will get streamlined access, a safe supply of psilocybin, and support from therapy teams to facilitate their treatment. Data collected through this project will help inform regulatory improvements, and move Canada closer to legalizing psilocybin for medical purposes."

Data collected from Project Solace will be a critical tool for prescribing healthcare professionals, and help future patients decide which licensed dealers' psilocybin products best suit their medical needs. The data will also be released to licensed dealers enrolled in the RWD program and the general public.

HAVN Life's operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company to provide cultivation and processing facilities for psilocybin containing mushrooms, solidifying relationships with local partners.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that could define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life Retail offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About TheraPsil

TheraPsil is a non-profit coalition of healthcare professionals, patients, and advocates dedicated to obtaining access to safe, effective, and legal psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for Canadians experiencing end-of-life distress.

