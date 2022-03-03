HAVN Life Announces Retail Partnership with Alberta Grocer, Calgary Co-op

The Company's full line of natural health formulations will be available at select locations starting in May

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has secured a product listing agreement with Calgary Co-op for the Company's line of natural health products , launched in June of last year (the "Product Line"). The locally owned and operated grocery chain will carry the full line of HAVN Life natural health products in up to nineteen "Natural Choice" section locations throughout Alberta. The Product Line is expected to hit the shelves of select Calgary Co-op locations in May, 2022.

"We are excited to have our recently launched line of natural health products at select locations across Alberta," says Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life. "As purveyors of natural, organic, and specialty foods, Calgary Co-op is aligned with our focus on health and wellness and we are thrilled to be expanding our distribution network to help build and empower healthy communities," he adds.

Calgary Co-op is the third major specialty retail chain partner that HAVN Life has secured as part of the Company's distribution strategy that includes retail, online and subscription channels to reach a broad customer base and deliver a quality product experience. Currently, the seven formulations are available at yourhavnlife.com , Well.ca , Amazon , and across select Choices & Nesters Market stores in British Columbia.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The Product Line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About Calgary Co-op

Calgary Co-op is a member-owned group of stores with locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore, and include food centres, pharmacies, gas stations, car washes, commercial cardlocks, home health care centres, wine, spirits and beer locations, as well as cannabis and Community Natural Foods, acquired in 2019. Serving Canadians since 1956, Calgary Co-op sources as much food as possible from Calgary, across Alberta, and throughout western Canada to provide fresh, farm-to-table, high-quality foods at the lowest possible prices.

With over 440,000 members, 3,850 employees, assets of $627 million and annual sales of $1.2 billion, Calgary Co-op has been recognized as one of Alberta's Top 75 Employers for several years in a row and is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through inspired team members.

