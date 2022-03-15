HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Jonluca Enterprises Inc.

With this deal, The Company's full line of natural health formulations will now be available across Canada at select health food store locations

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has secured a distribution deal with Jonluca Enterprises Inc. for the company's line of natural health products , launched in June of last year. The deal will enable HAVN Life products to be distributed nationally through purveyors of natural and organic products.

"We are absolutely thrilled at this opportunity to see our formulations on shelves from coast to coast," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "We are excited to connect with communities across the country and help them build and empower their health and wellbeing, while growing our own footprint in the natural health space," he adds.

"We're very excited to work with HAVN Life, listing them nationally," says Casey Eleusiniotis, President of Jonluca Enterprises Inc. "We strive to get healthy life options to more Canadians, and we're aligned beautifully with HAVN in that effort. We're looking forward to working together and offering something positive to the industry," he adds.

Securing this distribution deal with Jonluca underpins the expansion of HAVN Life's retail and distribution network , which now includes Calgary Co-op locations in Alberta, Choices Market and Nesters Market locations in B.C., as well as online retailers Well.ca and Amazon.ca and Amazon.com, and through their own ecommerce site, yourhavnlife.com , shipping across North America and internationally.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind.

The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About Jonluca Enterprises Inc.

Jonluca Enterprises was founded in 2010, by two brothers and a single van. We saw that there was a demand for a distributor that understands the needs of the natural and organic industry. With this goal in mind Casey and Yian started delivering ice cream and Jonluca was born. By staying true to our core value and partnering with brands that align with our values, we can provide excellent service, and as a result we have grown into a full-service National distributor. Over time, we have developed our core strengths by promoting local partnerships, building lasting relationships, supporting sustainable and local products, and traceability in consumables.

