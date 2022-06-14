HAVN Life Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") announces the departure of Messrs. Victor Neufeld and Dennis Staudt, respectively, as Directors of the Company ("Board"), effective immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Neufeld and Mr. Staudt's services to the Company and wishes them the very best.

Stated Mr. Neufeld, "Both Dennis and myself have enjoyed our tenure on the Board, assisting and mentoring the HAVN strategic vision as the Company pursued opportunities in the psychedelic and functional mushroom sectors. Our Board resignations reflect other personal commitments, but we remain supportive long term shareholders."

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Tim Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, and that Mr. Gordon Clissold, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a Director.

