Havergal College Launches Centre for Learning Research, Appoints Dr. Seonaid Davis as Executive Director

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Havergal College is proud to announce the launch of the Centre for Learning Research, an exciting initiative dedicated to fostering excellence in student learning, innovation and inquiry, with a particular focus on girls' education. This transformative new Centre will play a critical role in advancing the College's learning and teaching priorities within its strategic plan, Empowering Excellence.

"The establishment of the Centre for Learning Research is a transformative step for Havergal College," said Dr. Katrina Samson, Principal of Havergal College. "It reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering students and faculty through innovation and inquiry and will build on Havergal's track record of excellence in learning and teaching."

To lead this innovative unit, Havergal has appointed Dr. Seonaid Davis, currently Vice Principal of Teaching & Learning at Havergal College. Dr. Davis will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of the Centre and advancing institutional priorities in research and professional learning. Dr. Davis will assume this role on July 1, 2025.

"Dr. Davis transitions to this role from her current position as Vice Principal, Teaching & Learning at Havergal, bringing over 30 years of exemplary service in myriad leadership and teaching roles. With a doctoral degree in education focusing on teaching, learning and building teacher capacity for 21st-century learning, she is exceptionally well-positioned to guide this exciting initiative. Under her leadership, the Centre will drive innovative approaches to girls' learning, support teacher-researchers and contribute to a broader understanding of impactful educational practices."

As Executive Director, Dr. Davis will oversee and lead research projects focused on understanding learning efficacy in girls' education.

"I am honoured to be appointed as the inaugural Executive Director of the Centre for Learning Research," said Dr. Davis. "This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to advancing girls' education through research and innovation. At Havergal, we are proud to have a faculty that exemplifies exceptional skill, dedication and a passion for continuous growth. Our teachers are not only committed to their professional development, but are also deeply engaged in shaping the future of the students in their care. The Centre for Learning Research will build on this strong foundation, increasing the depth of their expertise and empowering them as leading researchers in education. The Centre will elevate their work to new heights, enhancing their ability to inspire and transform the learning experience for all our students."

The Centre's initiatives will include:

Conducting and disseminating research on girls' learning, cultures of thinking and the integration, ethical use and implementation of emerging educational technologies in the classroom;

Supporting teacher-researchers and faculty in developing impactful research projects and professional development plans;

Creating professional learning courses and modules to support innovative teaching practices;

Building partnerships with leading academic institutions and research bodies to advance educational innovation.

This initiative underscores Havergal's role as a leader in independent education, fostering a culture of inquiry, collaboration and lifelong learning.

