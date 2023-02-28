Alternative lending leader taps financial services and technology executive to lead next phase of growth

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Haventree Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of accomplished executive Fern Glowinsky as President and CEO, effective February 27, 2023.

Fern comes to Haventree Bank with over 20 years of experience as a leader in financial services organizations and high-growth fintech companies, where she has an established track record of building high performance teams, identifying opportunities for growth, and creating value.

Fern Glowinsky, President and CEO of Haventree Bank (CNW Group/Haventree Bank)

"The Board and shareholders are delighted to welcome Fern Glowinsky as our next President and CEO," said Stephen J. Griggs, Chair of the Board. "Fern has been a Board member of Haventree Bank for the past year and a half and has provided valuable contributions and strategic insights into our business. An energetic and passionate leader, Fern has the entrepreneurial mindset to expand on Haventree Bank's strong foundation and lead our next phase of growth."

Since 2018, Fern has been the President and CEO of Merrco Payments, which she built into the market-leading payments company in the cannabis sector. Prior to that, Fern led companies in the non-prime lending sector, and spent 15 years as a senior executive at Moneris, a joint venture of RBC and BMO. Throughout her career, Fern has demonstrated the ability to unite teams around a common vision, lead successful digital transformations and develop strong and lasting partnerships.

"I am honoured to join Haventree Bank, a true leader in Canadian alternative mortgage lending," said Ms. Glowinsky. "Haventree Bank's empathetic banking approach and people-first culture align with my personal values. We have an exceptional and dedicated team and I'm excited for us to provide more Canadians with the flexible mortgage lending solutions they need."

Fern holds an MBA/JD degree from Schulich and Osgoode, has a BA in Economics from Western and is a graduate of Directors Education Program with the ICD.D designation. In addition to continuing to sit on the Haventree Bank Board, she is Chair of the Merrco Board, a Trustee of the A&W Revenue Royalties Fund and sits on the Board of Baycrest Foundation.

She succeeds Michael Jones, who has been instrumental in both building Haventree Bank into the success it is today and strengthening the alternative lending industry across Canada.

About Haventree Bank

Founded in 1990 and serving Canadian customers across the country, Haventree Bank is a federally regulated Schedule 1 Bank with a vision to change the face of alternative lending in Canada. With its specialized and experienced team, Haventree Bank works closely with the mortgage and deposit broker community to recommend the right mortgage and GIC deposit solutions for its clients. Haventree Bank takes an empathetic approach to help hardworking Canadians reach their goal of home ownership. Their GIC deposits offer competitive rates and are available through various wealth management platforms. More information about Haventree Bank can be found at www.haventreebank.com

