Hatsquerade Gala - It's All About YOU for Mental Health

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians have been through a lot since the start of the pandemic. In the middle of this challenging time was the decision by Hats On For Awareness to host their 12th Annual Hatsquerade, to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities.

This year's Hatsquerade was themed YOU and took place on October 29th at Universal Eventspace. Guests wearing their unique hats, walked up to the main entrance and were treated to the hyped-up music of Kidmyn, the event's resident DJ. They enjoyed a full-course meal, bid on auction items online, purchased 50/50 lottery tickets, and danced at their tables while respecting social distancing guidelines. Each guest abided by vaccination procedures that were in-place and had a great time. Simultaneously, the event was live-streamed so that guests could enjoy the show from the comfort of their home.

The event was hosted by Tony Monaco from Z103.5 and featured a host of celebrity performers including: Carlo Coppola, Armando, Max-A-Million, Laura Cavacece, Joée, Karl Wolf, and DJ Danny D. Local artists came together on one stage for mental health. Although the event did not have the usual number of attendees as it has in the past due to vaccine restrictions, it was an electrifying evening.

"It has been a long time since the Hats On family of supporters have gathered due to the pandemic", says co-founder, Benny Caringi. "When we started this journey, it was with one simple focus: to help organizations supporting people with mental health. Now more than ever, we need to dig-in deep. The impact of the pandemic is still really unknown, but we will be here to help."

The night saw the debut of the song "YOU" inspired by Armando's own experience with the organization. Also, Armando surprised the crowd by mentioning that every time the song is downloaded, or shared, funds will be donated to Hats On For Awareness. He encouraged everybody to participate and raise funds for mental health.

Any event this size would not be possible without the support of many dedicated sponsors, and this year's Presenting Sponsor Fisher & Paykel were more than happy to lend a helping hand. "Fisher & Paykel Canada is proud to serve as Presenting Sponsor for Hatsquerade 2021. By helping to raise funds for mental health charities, we empower organizations like Hats On For Awareness to do the important work they do, through advocacy, awareness and education," says Peter Alward, National Builder Manager of Fisher & Paykel Appliances Canada.

Hats On For Awareness has had a long history of funding many mental health organizations. For more information on their plans to increase their contributions please visit their website: www.hatsonforawareness.com.

Hats On For Awareness – Registered charity based in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada dedicated to raising awareness and funds to further the reach of mental health programs to enhance the lives of those living with and affected by mental illness and addictions.

