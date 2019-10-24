Hasbro Canada Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games

"Through the expansion of Hasbro's Toy Recycling Program to Canada, we're now able to provide Canadian consumers with a sustainable solution for recycling their well-loved toys and games," said Greg Ferguson, VP, Marketing for Hasbro Canada. "By choosing Hasbro toys and games, consumers can feel confident that our products are of the highest quality, responsibly made and recyclable through TerraCycle*."

Canadian residents can learn more about participation at https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/hasbro-en-ca and in French at https://www.terracycle.com/fr-CA/brigades/hasbro-fr-ca. Similar to the U.S. program, available at www.hasbrotoyrecycling.com, once participants sign up, they can collect and box up their toys and games, print out a free shipping label and send their box to TerraCycle, who will sort and recycle the products. The program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including face-to-face games, toys, action figures, dolls, plush, and more.

Expanding Hasbro's Sustainability Legacy

This program builds upon Hasbro's longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. Through Hasbro's Sustainability Center of Excellence, the Company strives to reduce its carbon footprint and continuously improve its environmental performance across every aspect of its business. Hasbro focuses its environmental efforts in three key areas: reducing the environmental impacts of products and packaging, partnering with vendors to source and distribute Hasbro products in an environmentally conscious way, and minimizing the environmental footprint of operations.

To learn more about Hasbro's CSR and sustainability efforts, visit www.hasbro.com/csr and read our CSR Report, Playing with Purpose .

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and POWER RANGERS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

*In France, Germany, Brazil, Canada and the U.S, excluding HI and AK.

