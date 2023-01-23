HAS FRANCE LOST THAT LOVIN' FEELING? ITALY TRIPS TRUMP FRANCE FOR CANADIANS

STRATFORD, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - After dreaming about their next international trip for over two years, Canadians are finally getting back to flying and hitting international destinations. To help Canadians tailor their next travel experience and avoid turbulence, Samsonite, the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, commissioned a national survey of 1000 Canadians to give us the lowdown on their top travel destination preferences, experiences and, 'the trip where it happened.'

Key Findings of the Study:

1) Italy Trumps France with Canadians (by a lot)

a) Nationally:



Italy (Top of the bucket list for Canadians)

34.6% of Canadians would choose Italy 'if they could only take one more vacation in their life.'

b) Regionally:

Asked where they wish they could travel to right now; Canadians showed a strong preference for Italy vs. France:

Province Italy France

Ontario 59.9% 27.6%

British Columbia 50.0 29.2%

Atlantic 67.9% 14.3%

Prairies 56.3 19.3%

2) Best International Destinations to 'make it happen':

According to Canadians, these are the best international destinations to:

I. Get your groove back …

Italy - 27.03%

Mexico - 23.14%

Germany - 5.79%

Japan -15.36%

India - 4.84%

II. Fall in love

Italy – 36.6%

France – 32.1%

Mexico – 8.6%

Japan – 8.2%

Germany – 5.8%

South Africa – 4.9%

India – 3.8%

III. Have an epiphany

Italy – 28.9%

France – 16.1%

Japan – 14.4%

Mexico – 13.5%

South Africa – 9.6%

India – 9.2%

Germany – 8.3%

IV. Re-invent yourself

Italy – 29.9%

France – 17.1%

Japan – 16.4%

Mexico – 13.8%

Germany – 10.7%

South Africa – 7.5%

India – 4.6%

V. Propose

Italy – 35.5%

France – 25.3%

Japan – 12.7%

Mexico – 11.6%

South Africa – 5.2%

Germany – 5.1%

India – 4.5%

3) Mexico is a love/love Destination for Canadians):

25.3% of Canadians said that Mexico 'loves Canadians the most.'

21.5% of Canadians feel that Mexico is the 'most like home.'

18.3% of Canadians wish they could 'travel to Mexico right now.'

12.9% of Canadians would choose Mexico 'if they could only go on one more trip.'

4) France (Canadians firmly feel the love – just not as much as Italy):

21.3% of Canadians feel the love in France (think France loves Canadians the most)

20.6% say it feels like home

12.9% would choose it as their 'last trip.'

14.8% of Canadians wish they could 'travel there right now.'

5) Ontarians 'dig' Deutsche:



Ontarians identified Germany as a top place to: Feel the most like home (23.3%), become a resident (26.6%), reinvent yourself (20.9%) and get over a breakup (12.4%).

52.4% of Ontarian women say that Germany loves Canadians the most.

6) The trip(s) where it happened:



Asked what the most amazing thing that happened to them on a trip was, Canadians had a range of intriguing experiences including:

"Sitting in the same restaurant and seat as James Gandolfini for the last episode of the Sopranos."

"The sensation of being home in a place you've never been before"

"Swimming with sea turtles and sharks"

"Coming home with a stray dog."

"a volcano eruption"

"Saw dolphins"

"Meeting President Clinton."

"Stood on the wharf my Father sailed out of 80 years previously when he was in the Romanian Navy."

"Saved a man's life..."

"Got an Upgrade to first class after speaking Italian (learned for trip) and telling the airline clerk how beautiful their country was to visit."

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's most trusted travel lifestyle brand. Renowned for breakthrough research and development, Samsonite builds innovative and sustainable products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes that the people who experience the world will move it forward.

