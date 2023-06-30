A portion of proceeds from all Angus Burger Combo orders from June 26 to August 27 will go towards planting trees to help keep Canada a beautiful thing.

VAUGHAN, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - From now to August 27, 2023, a portion of proceeds from every Harvey's Angus Burger Combo purchase in-store, online and on the Harvey's app will go towards planting up to 50,000 trees in Canada. Guests can also add a $1 or $2 donation to any order in store or in the drive-thru. This initiative is a continuation of Harvey's long-term partnership with Tree Canada to help plant more trees across the country.

"Continuing and expanding this partnership with Harvey's means more trees will grow and absorb carbon throughout Canada," said Gregory Hotte, Director of Development, Tree Canada. "We want to thank Harvey's and their customers for their continued support in helping us grow better places to live."

Since the partnership began, Harvey's has already planted 134,800 trees which more than compensates for all paper waste and drive-thru carbon emissions. Furthermore, these trees are capturing and storing an estimated additional 19,242 metric tonnes of carbon. Harvey's target for 2023 is to plant up to an additional 50,000 trees which will compensate for up to 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Harvey's partnership with Tree Canada is just one of several key initiatives that showcase a commitment to sustainability. Harvey's supports sustainable beef production and has eliminated plastic straws and non-recyclable packaging by switching to paper straws and recyclable solutions including packaging made from 100% recycled water bottles.

"As a Canadian brand, helping keep Canada a beautiful thing is a top priority for us at Harvey's," said Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey's. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Tree Canada to reach our goal of planting 50,000 this year and 250,000 trees by 2026."

In addition to Harvey's growing list of sustainability initiatives, Harvey's is proud to be serving guests Canadian-sourced quality ingredients for over 60 years, including our beef, bacon, dairy and potatoes. Harvey's Angus Burgers are made with 100% Canadian Angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics, added hormones or steroids and Harvey's salads are made with greenhouse-grown Canadian lettuce.

For more information on Harvey's sustainability initiatives visit harveys.ca

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for almost 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We collaborate with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy.Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees. TreeCanada.ca

