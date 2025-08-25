Get ready, Canadians - Harvey's is upping the spice with new Crispy Jalapeños!

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - From August 25 to October 26, Harvey's is heating things up with a brand-new, limited-edition Smokin' Hot Event featuring bold flavours designed to satisfy heat-chasers and spice rookies alike.

Harvey's new, limited-edition Smokin' Hot Event (CNW Group/Harvey's)

At the heart of the Smokin' Hot Event are the new Crispy Jalapeños, delivering layers of fiery flavour in every bite. Guests can dive into this new menu offering with the Smokin' Hot Angus Burger and the Smokin' Hot Poutine, both topped with Crispy Jalapeños and an unforgettable Ghost Pepper Sauce. For guests who want a little extra kick to their meal, they can also add a craveable, crunchy side of Crispy Jalapeños to any order. Whether you're looking for a slow burn or an intense kick, these new menu items promise to turn every bite into a Smokin' Hot experience.

Customization remains key at Harvey's! Guests can choose to top any burger or sandwich with Crispy Jalapeños for a fun twist on their favourite menu items. Whether you want to take it to the next level with Ghost Pepper sauce or cool things down with a wide variety of toppings, Harvey's always puts you in control of your flavour journey.

"Our Smokin' Hot menu brings the heat like never before, offering bold new items that let everyone enjoy the spice, their way," said Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer at Harvey's. "From our new Crispy Jalapeños to the Smokin' Hot Angus Burger and Poutine, there's something exciting for everyone."

Available now only until October 26, discover the new Smokin' Hot Menu at Harvey's – the perfect way to add some spice to your meal.

For more information, visit your nearest Harvey's restaurant and get ready to experience a new level of flavour that brings the heat like never before.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with beef raised without the use of antibiotics, added hormones or steroids, and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for over 65 years.

SOURCE Harvey's

