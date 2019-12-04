Harvest One Signs Supply Agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary and Licensed Producer United Greeneries Ltd. ("United Greeneries"), has entered into an agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission ("AGLC") to supply Captain's ChoiceTM and Royal HighTM branded cannabis throughout the province.

"This agreement with Alberta represents our fifth provincial supply agreement providing another distribution channel for our premium cannabis products," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "This is an important partnership for Harvest One, as Alberta has the most robust provincial retail network with over 330 store fronts and one of the largest adult-use cannabis sales to date."

Under the terms of the agreement, United Greeneries will initially launch five varieties of Royal HighTM branded cannabis in whole-flower format as well as two varieties of Captain's ChoiceTM branded pre-rolled product for sale across Alberta in licensed cannabis stores. The Company is also working towards listing new product categories such as oils, vapes and topicals, to be made available for sale across the province.

United Greeneries produces curated strains of cannabis at its facility located in Duncan, British Columbia and through its cultivation agreement with Stevens Green in Ontario. United Greeneries' cannabis is consistently regarded as a high quality and sought-after product and is now available in five provinces; Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Alberta is home to over 330 licensed cannabis stores fronts which represents the largest number of retail outlets in any province in the country. Harvest One will continue to seek new markets for both existing cannabis flower products as well as new cannabis infused products where regulations allow.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer); as well as a controlling interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse (greenhouse cultivation and extraction), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Colin Clancy, Investor Relations, IR@harvestone.com, 1-877-915-7934