Harvest One Congratulates Deb Milimaka Miles for Winning a Woman of Inspiration Award

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF), is pleased to announce and congratulate Deb Milimaka Miles, Chief People Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Harvest One for being recognized as a Woman of Inspiration in the SupportHER category which recognizes Deb's active mentorship that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles. The award was presented at a gala awards dinner held last evening.

Women of Inspiration has raised the profiles of over 300 women nationally and awarded 40 Women of Inspiration Awards. Women of Inspiration lead, inspire, and motivate others to be more and do more! They are role models who take the road less travelled and pave the road for others to follow in their footsteps and use their voice to make change locally, nationally, and globally. Women of Inspiration are our catalysts for change and inspire us all to dream big!

"It is truly an honour for me to be recognized with a Woman of Inspiration Award, especially as a woman in the Canadian cannabis industry," said Deb Milimaka Miles, CPO & CAO of Harvest One. "This has made me realize that you just need to believe in what you believe and make the decision about the impact you want to achieve and all will fall into place, even when you least expect it. The power of that decision has allowed me to dream even bigger now and hopefully, I will have influence on the communities around me to create change."

"Deb's professional career is only part of the reason that she is a recipient of this prestigious award," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Her contributions to her community and peer groups through volunteerism really shines a spotlight on the type of person Deb is. Her tireless contributions to others are indicative of her broader dedication to her colleagues and our company."

"We are committed to gender equality and work with organizations and leaders in the community locally, nationally, and globally who believe diversity and inclusiveness is not only good for business, it is essential. We are proud to be raising the bar to include men to the conversation and honour men who SupportHER™," says Monica Kretschmer, Founder, Women of Inspiration Awards.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative health, wellness, and selfcare products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a licensed producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global and Delivra (CPG), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

