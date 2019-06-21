Harvest One Announces Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF), announces that it has entered into two shares-for-services agreements (the "Marketing Agreements") dated June 21, 2019 with Naked Creative Consultancy Inc. ("Naked Creative"), pursuant to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 4.3. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreements, Naked Creative, which provides marketing and branding services to the Company, will receive its fees in cash and common shares of the Company. The shares will be issued under the Marketing Agreements at a deemed price per share to be determined after the date that the services have been provided. The Marketing Agreements are subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

A total of 449,492 common shares at a price of $0.69 per share, will be issued upon approval of the Exchange, for services rendered to the Company by Naked Creative. The remaining common shares are expected to be issued at the end of July and October at a deemed price per share to be determined at that time.

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through its wholly-owned subsidiaries; United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global (consumer); and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

