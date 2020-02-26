Harvest One Announces Sale of Non-Core Interest in Burb and Lillooet Property for Total Proceeds of $2.3 million

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its interest in Burb Cannabis Corp. ("Burb"), a cannabis retailer located in British Columbia (the "Burb Transaction"), as well as its interest in the 398-acre site (the "Lillooet Property") in Lillooet, British Columbia (the "Lillooet Transaction").

Pursuant to the Burb Transaction, Harvest One has sold its 19.9% equity stake in Burb back to the founders of Burb and has forgiven a shareholder loan with a face value of $250,000 in exchange for total cash consideration of $1,512,600. In addition, Burb and Harvest One have concurrently agreed to terminate Harvest One's option to purchase a majority equity interest in Burb as well as outstanding warrants in the capital of Burb held by Harvest One. The Burb Transaction closed on February 25, 2020. Upon the closing of the Burb Transaction, Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One has resigned from the Board of Directors of Burb.

Pursuant to the Lillooet Transaction, Harvest One has entered into a contract to sell the Lillooet Property for cash consideration of $770,000. The transaction is scheduled to close on March 31, 2020.

"The sales of our equity interest in Burb and the Lillooet Property are part of our ongoing review of non-core assets, which we initiated as part of a broader enhanced strategic plan announced in November 2019," said Mr. Froese. "Cash proceeds from these transactions will have an immediate positive impact on our financial position and will support our continued branding and distribution efforts related to Cannabis 2.0."

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer); as well as a controlling interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse (greenhouse cultivation and extraction). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

