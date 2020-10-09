Harvest One Announces Management and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) announced today a number of management and Board changes as the Company nears completion of its Strategic Review process and takes further steps to rightsize its organizational structure. Having led the Company through its Strategic Review, Andy Bayfield will transition to the Board of Directors from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Gord Davey has been appointed as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Davey has more than 20 years' experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, having successfully led CPG teams and product launches at Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Puratos. Gord previously held the position of General Manager of Dream Water and LivRelief business units and has been an integral part of the Company's leadership team since joining Harvest One in 2018.

As Interim CEO, Mr. Davey has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Bayfield will remain on the Board and continue to support Harvest One as it transitions to become a cannabis-focused Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") company. In addition, Peter Wall, Chairman of MMJ Group Holdings limited ("MMJ"), Harvest One's largest shareholder, will step down from the Board effective September 30, 2020. MMJ has made a decision to not have its officers serve on investee company boards and has requested instead the right to have Observer status, which the Company has granted. Mr. Wall will continue to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of MMJ.

The Company also announced the resignation of Deb Milimaka Miles from her role as Chief Administration Officer and Chief People Officer.

Frank Holler, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated: "I would like to thank Peter Wall and Andy Bayfield for their contributions to the Company as we worked to transition Harvest One into a lean, cannabis-focused CPG company. I am pleased that Andy will continue to contribute his expertise and experience as a Director. Gord Davey is an ideal replacement given his substantial CPG experience with worldwide brands and his intimate knowledge of the Company's consumer division. Finally, I would also like to thank Deb Milimaka Miles for her services, in particular her work with the Special Committee in divesting a number of non-core assets."

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a cannabis-focused CPG company that develops, markets and sells innovative selfcare products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates three subsidiaries; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Colin Clancy, Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-877-915-7934

Related Links

https://www.harvestone.com/

