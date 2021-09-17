Harvest of Ohio Opens Medical Dispensary in Athens

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Harvest of Ohio, LLC, ("Harvest of Ohio"), the first female minority-led, vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Ohio, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Athens, Ohio. The dispensary began serving patients on a limited basis on September 13th and will host an official Grand Opening event on Monday, September 20th.

Harvest of Athens is located at 711 W. Union Street, and is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 am – 7 pm; and Sundays, from 10 am – 5 pm.

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at:

Website: https://www.harvestofohio.com/

Instagram: @HarvestofOhio

Facebook: @HarvestofOhio

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, "We are thrilled to open our second medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio. We look forward to building upon this momentum, expanding access to patients in Athens and surrounding areas.

"Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products."

About Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvest of Ohio, LLC is the first minority female-led vertically-integrated cannabis company in Ohio. Harvest of Ohio, LLC has been granted licenses to dispense medical marijuana to serve the needs of patients across the state. We hope you'll join us on our journey.

SOURCE Harvest of Ohio, LLC

For further information: Alexandria Johnson Boone, President & Chief Executive Officer, GAP Communications Group, 216-391-4300, ext. 305, [email protected], https://www.harvestofohio.com

Related Links

https://www.harvestofohio.com

