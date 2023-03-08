Harvest Hosts Acquires Brit Stops, Expanding Unique RV Camping into UK

The effort will help bring Harvest Hosts' resources and experience to hundreds of thousands of motorhome tourists and Hosts in the UK, further expanding the Brit Stops community

VAIL, Colo., March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program that gives RVers access to unique RV camping options, is announcing the acquisition of Brit Stops , a like-minded company that connects motorhome tourists in the UK with a network of small businesses and farms where they can stay overnight for free while patronizing the local businesses. Founded in 2010, Brit Stops' network is made up of over 1,100 Hosts across the United Kingdom and Ireland. This move represents Harvest Hosts' latest expansion and first push into the European market to deliver safe, memorable, and rare hospitality experiences.

"We're excited to take the next step in expanding overseas and welcoming Britstoppers in the UK and Ireland into our global family," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We instantly bonded with the Brit Stops team over our shared mission to create lasting memories and support local businesses. Now, by combining best practices, platform capabilities, and an international network, we're proud to enable RVers (or motorhome tourists as they say overseas) around the world to easily find a safe and unique place to spend the night."

Britstoppers receive a book and app detailing all of the 1,100 Host locations across the United Kingdom and Ireland where they can stay overnight as they travel. Since launching in 2010, Founders Mandy and Steve Clark built a community and network across the UK similar to the Harvest Hosts team in North America. Tom Clark, who has served as General Manager of the company, will stay on with the team.

"We look forward to joining the Harvest Hosts family and bringing their resources, technology and experience in this growing sector to our network," said Steve Clark, co-founder of Brit Stops. "As two companies both committed to bringing travelers unique experiences while also finding ways to support small business, we're thrilled to have found a partner that will continue this mission and help improve the community for both Britstoppers and hosts."

Road travel in the UK is rising significantly, with recent reports signaling nearly a quarter of the population intends to take a road trip in 2023 . Harvest Hosts will use the acquisition to capitalize on the increase in travel via recreation vehicles and strengthen their global community inspired by the open roads and great outdoors.

The program will continue to operate under Brit Stops and for the immediate future, interested UK and Ireland customers can still visit BritStops.com to purchase their latest guide book and start exploring. Over the next year, Harvest Hosts will continue to develop the technology powering this community of travelers to make it easier for the expanding category to find unique and memorable stops.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,700 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts' latest offering, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts and benefits for campers. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com or www.camperscard.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

About Brit Stops

Founded in 2010, Brit Stops is a program bringing motorhomers in the UK access to more than 1,100 novelty stopovers ranging from local pubs to farms to castles. In 2015, the company added "Irish Stops" to now cover the complete British Isles. To learn more or sign up, visit: www.britstops.com .

SOURCE Harvest Hosts

For further information: 5W Public Relations, Stephanie Baber, 212-999-5585, [email protected]