Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. To Hold Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on November 20, 2019

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation's Third Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief Executive Officer and Leo Jaschke, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US toll free: + 1-844-607-4373

International dial in: + 1-825-312-2262

Third quarter results will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

The conference call will be available for replay at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

About Harvest Health

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: http://harvesthoc.com.

