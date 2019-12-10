Harvest Health & Recreation Announces National Roll Out of Award-Winning Products from Evolab

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the availability of a series of advanced, high-quality vaporizers at Harvest stores and select retailers in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland. The product line, from award-winning brand Evolab includes Chroma™, Alchemy™ and Delta 8, all of which utilize a distillation process resulting in an extract that is 100% cannabis-derived, free from cutting agents using instrument grade CO2 — considered a clean extraction method.

Harvest recently announced its commitment to creating, high-quality and trusted vaporizer products under the rigorous CannApprove™ testing protocol. CannApprove™ testing represents a set of stringent seed-to-sale testing protocols that products must pass before they are allowed on store shelves. The protocols apply to ingredients, components, manufacturing processes and packaging and ensure that products are free from potentially toxic ingredients like vitamin E, PEG, PG, VG and MCT oils.

Evolab is a 10-year industry veteran and award-winning brand offering thoroughly tested and high-quality products by utilizing innovative extraction and science techniques. With expanded availability, Evolab will come in several varieties offering consumers vapes with varying potency and taste options.

Chroma™: The award-winning cannabis oil is a blend of cannabinoids and a unique hybrid blend of cannabis terpenes that provide a consistent, reliable, and, most importantly, effective experience. An oil that delivers – without additives, artificial terpenes, or cutting agents. Chroma™ is available in high THC and high CBD formulations, creating a consistent experience consumers trust.

Alchemy™ offers a selection that brings the plant's entire range of elements to life with full fidelity using 75% cannabinoids and 25% strain-specific terpenes. Using a highly refined CO2 extraction process that's solvent and hydrocarbon free, the finely calibrated balances of THC and CBD provide a lushness of experiences that perfectly mirrors your favorite strain. Alchemy™ is available in Indica, Sativa, Hybrid and High CBD varieties. Delta 8: The newest cannabinoid oil from Evolab, Delta 8 utilizes the unconventional Delta 8 isomer. Similar to the better-known Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC typically only appears in very low levels. While Delta 8 THC can be found naturally occurring in most cannabis plants, it typically doesn't appear in quantities sufficient to extract at scale. The Delta 8 oil is derived from a simple and elegant heat and filtration process that modifies regular Delta 9 THC. In much of our internal testing, Delta 8 is very similar to 'THC Classic' but it has slightly different effects - which our testers generally describe as more upbeat, energetic and productive.

Evolab products are now available at select retailers in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland and will be available in California, Florida and Las Vegas in the upcoming months.

For more information on Harvest locations and products, please visit www.HarvestHoC.com.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Forward-looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to it's revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses or other contractual rights to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications, ahowe@harvestinc.com; Investor Contact: Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations, chersey@harvestinc.com, www.harvestinc.com

