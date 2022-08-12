TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF (TSX: HLIF).

Harvest ETFs is an independent investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Harvest's mission is to build wealth for investors through the ownership of strong businesses with the potential to grow and generate income over the long-term.

Harvest ETFs Opens the Market Friday, August 12, 2022

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Caroline Grimont, [email protected]