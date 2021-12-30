Harvest ETFs Final Annual 2021 Reinvested Distributions

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") today announces the final annual reinvested distributions for Harvest ETFs for the 2021 tax year. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 26, 2021 and December 22, 2021 press releases for the Harvest ETFs.

These distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the non-cash distributions. The annual distributions will be reported as taxable distributions and result in an increase to each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The actual taxable amounts and nature of distributions for the respective ETFs as either income or capital gains will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in early 2022.

The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual reinvested distributions is December 30, 2021 for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Details regarding the final annual reinvested distribution amounts are below. These amounts do not include any ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions which are disclosed separately.

Harvest ETF Ticker Reinvested Capital

Gain Distribution Per

Unit1 Reinvested Income

Distribution Per Unit1 Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF HHL $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged) HHL.B $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US) HHL.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF HBF $0.491967 $0.000000 Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged) HBF.B $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HBF.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF HTA $0.742492 $0.000000 Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged) HTA.B $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US) HTA.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF HUTL $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF HGR $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF HPF $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HPF.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF HUBL $0.248996 $0.000000 Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US) HUBL.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF HUL $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF (US) HUL.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Global Gold Giants Index ETF HGGG $0.782540 $0.410849 Blockchain Technologies ETF HBLK $3.829505 $0.000000 Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF TRVL $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF (US) TRVL.U $0.000000 $0.000000 Harvest Clean Energy ETF HCLN $0.000000 $0.089802 Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ORBT $0.449161 $0.000000 Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF (US) ORBT.U $0.442317 $0.000000

1 For Class U units, amounts are in U.S. dollars. All other amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $2 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

