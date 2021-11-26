Harvest ETFs Estimated Annual 2021 Reinvested Distributions

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") today announces the estimated annual reinvested distributions for Harvest ETFs for the 2021 tax year.

Please note these are estimated amounts only as of October 29, 2021 and could change due to events that occur between the date of these estimates and the date of the ETFs' taxation year end. These events may include market movements, portfolio turnover, change in the amount of income earned, and subscriptions or redemptions of units prior to the ex-dividend date.

Each of the Harvest ETFs is required to distribute any income and capital gains that they have earned during the year. The annual distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the non-cash distributions. The annual distributions will be reported as taxable distributions and result in an increase to each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The actual taxable amounts and nature of distributions for the respective ETFs as either income or capital gains will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in early 2022.

Harvest expects to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual reinvested distributions will be December 30, 2021 for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Details regarding the estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are below. These amounts do not include any ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions which are disclosed separately.

Harvest ETF TSX

Ticker Estimated Reinvested Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit1 Estimated

Reinvested

Income

Distribution

Per Unit1 Net Asset Value per Unit1 as of Estimated Reinvested Distribution as a % of NAVPU as of October 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF HHL $0.0651 $0.0000 $8.51 0.77% Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged) HHL.B $0.0000 $0.0000 $8.31 0.00% Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US) HHL.U $0.0000 $0.0000 $8.81 0.00% Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF HBF $0.6676 $0.0000 $11.54 5.78% Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged) HBF.B $0.0000 $0.0000 $11.31 0.00% Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HBF.U $0.1264 $0.0000 $12.55 1.01% Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF HTA $1.1832 $0.0000 $17.73 6.67% Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged) HTA.B $0.0000 $0.0000 $16.30 0.00% Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US) HTA.U $0.0000 $0.0000 $18.43 0.00% Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF HUTL $0.0000 $0.0000 $18.93 0.00% Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF HGR $0.0000 $0.0000 $9.80 0.00% Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF HPF $0.0000 $0.0000 $2.96 0.00% Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HPF.U $0.0000 $0.0000 $3.52 0.00% Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF HUBL $0.1880 $0.0000 $17.99 1.04% Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US) HUBL.U $0.0000 $0.0000 $19.08 0.00% Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF HUL $0.0000 $0.0000 $10.00 0.00% Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF (US) HUL.U $0.0000 $0.0000 $10.85 0.00% Harvest Global Gold Giants Index ETF HGGG $0.8867 $0.3856 $25.75 4.94% Blockchain Technologies ETF HBLK $2.6883 $0.0000 $27.54 9.76% Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF TRVL $0.0119 $0.0000 $21.38 0.06% Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF (US) TRVL.U $0.0905 $0.0000 $22.07 0.41% Harvest Clean Energy ETF HCLN $0.0000 $0.0880 $16.43 0.54% Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ORBT $0.3310 $0.0000 $19.94 1.66% Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF (US) ORBT.U $0.3222 $0.0000 $20.24 1.59%

1 For Class U units, amounts are in U.S. dollars. All other amounts are in Canadian dollars

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

Certain statements included in this communication constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Investment Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund's, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Fund, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

