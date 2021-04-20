Harvest Brothers Announces the North American Launch of Linfa Weezy, the world's smartest cannabis grow box.

"We are happy to have reached a distribution agreement for North America with Harvest Brothers Corp," added Harald Cosenza, founder of Robonica. "Our products are already used by more than a thousand happy European growers and now we are able to offer them to the North American market. Linfa is even more useful in Canada, where the climate means it is not easy to have harvests available all year round."



Linfa is a smart, hydroponic cannabis grow box that makes it easy for anyone to grow cannabis at home:

Grow all year round and harvest every two months

Simple and intuitive: no green thumb required!

Automatic cultivation management

Grow up to 4 plants simultaneously

Wi-FI and Webcam to follow your cultivations remotely

Stylish Italian design

Small, can fit almost anywhere

Healthy: no pesticides

Linfa's high quality cannabis is produced thanks to a special app that allows you to monitor the growing process through your mobile phone. Linfa has an onboard computer and a webcam capable of photographing the status of the plants under cultivation and informing the user, through a mobile notification system, of how to achieve a successful harvest in a completely automatic way.



The product is compact in size (59x52x35 cm, or 31x15x11 inches) and can be installed in 15 minutes by anyone in any size apartment.

Its hexagonal shape, white color and attention to detail make Linfa a product not only easy to use but beautiful and pleasant to have in the home.



Now Canadian home cannabis growers will be able to appreciate the advantages of Linfa, until now available only in Europe.



In celebration of 4/20, the price this week is $899 CAD, discounted from the regular price of $1,099 CAD.

About Harvest Brothers Corp.

Harvest Brothers is a Canadian company based in Toronto. Our goal is to provide North American consumers with an innovative, healthy, easy, and safe way to grow cannabis all year round, with fun and style.



About Robonica

Robonica is an Italian company that is the world leader in the production of domestic intelligent grow-boxes dedicated to the home micro-cultivation of plants and herbs.

For further information: Paolo Levi, CEO, Harvest Brothers Corp, [email protected]

