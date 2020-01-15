Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF (HUIB)

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated January 07, 2020, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HUIB:TSX.

The Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with (i) monthly cash distributions and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing primarily in investment grade corporate debt denominated in U.S. dollars and/or issued by corporations that are headquartered, or do substantial business, in the United States.

Amundi Canada Inc. ("Amundi Canada") has been retained as the sub-advisor to HUIB. Amundi Canada will, in turn, engage its U.S. affiliate, Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management, Inc. ("Amundi Pioneer") to perform the day-to-day investment management of the HUIB. Both Amundi Canada and Amundi Pioneer are part of Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager.

"We are pleased to partner with Amundi Canada to launch the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF with specific ESG factors that help provide the corporate quality investors are seeking today", said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest.

About Harvest

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager which offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly listed structured products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

About Amundi

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranks among the top 10 globally.1 It manages 1,563 billion euros2 of assets across six main investment hubs.3 Amundi offers its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas a wealth of market expertise and a full range of capabilities across the active, passive and real assets investment universes. Clients also have access to a complete set of services and tools. Headquartered in Paris, Amundi was listed on the Euronext stock exchange in November 2015.

Thanks to its unique research capabilities and the skills of close to 4,500 team members and market experts based in 37 countries, Amundi provides retail, institutional and corporate clients with innovative investment strategies and solutions tailored to their needs, targeted outcomes and risk profiles.

1- Source: IPE "Top 400 Asset Managers", published in June 2019, based on AUM at December 2018

2- Amundi figures as of September 30, 2019.

3- Investment Hubs: Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo.

Amundi. Confidence must be earned.

Visit www.amundi.com for more information or to find an Amundi office near you.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail, [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Related Links

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/

