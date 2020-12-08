Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Clean Energy ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for one of Canada's first clean energy ETFs, Harvest Clean Energy ETF ("HCLN"). This innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the developing clean energy sector.

"We are very excited to launch this unique and low cost Clean Energy ETF in Canada. This is an exciting and growing space, an area that is getting the proper political and societal attention it needs as more Canadians look to environmental factors when investing. There are large sources of Government and Private capital flowing into this space at unprecedented levels which we see continuing to grow into the future," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "With the changes going on in Energy generation, the future is definitely Clean."

The investment objective of HCLN is to provide Unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation and primarily invests in large cap issuers that are engaged in clean energy related businesses that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America, Developed Asia or in certain European countries.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HCLN and will be responsible for the administration of HCLN.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest Clean Energy ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298

Related Links

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/

