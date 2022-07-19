Harvest Adds New Canadian ETF to Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the addition of the Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF (TSX: HLIF) to the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX: HDIF). HDIF holds a portfolio of Harvest equity income ETFs which are combined with modest leverage to generate consistent monthly income at enhanced yields.

HLIF is Harvest's first all-Canadian equity income ETF and was launched in June of 2022 to deliver cashflow for unitholders from a portfolio of leading Canadian companies.

"We are pleased to include HLIF as a constituent of the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF," said Michael Kovacs, President & CEO of Harvest ETFs. "HLIF brings great Canadian holdings into the portfolio and an additional source of income."

With the addition of HLIF, the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF will hold 6 equity income ETFs in its portfolio. These cover a wide range of sectors including healthcare, technology, utilities, telecommunications, and US financials. All underlying ETFs employ a covered call strategy to generate monthly cash distributions and offset short-term portfolio volatility.

To learn more about HDIF watch this video from Michael Kovacs. To learn more about HLIF read this Q&A with Michael Kovacs about the new Canadian-focused ETF.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Please send all media inquiries to David Kitai—[email protected]

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

