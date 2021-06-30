Harte Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 30, 2021, 16:28 ET
TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "AGM").
Voting Results
34.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Each of the matters presented at the AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.
Election of Directors
|
Nominees
|
Number of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of
|
Frazer Bourchier
|
280,420,464
|
68,934,774
|
80.3%
|
19.7%
|
Douglas Cater
|
342,991,579
|
6,363,659
|
98.2%
|
1.8%
|
Samuel T. Coetzer
|
264,538,749
|
84,812,489
|
75.7%
|
24.3%
|
Geoffrey Cohen
|
219,179,902
|
130,175,136
|
62.7%
|
37.3%
|
Joseph Conway
|
344,028,822
|
5,326,416
|
98.5%
|
1.5%
|
Igor Gonzales
|
238,417,491
|
110,937,747
|
68.2%
|
31.8%
|
Michael W. Scherb
|
221,898,747
|
127,456,491
|
63.5%
|
36.5%
Other Matters
|
Number of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
363,484,799
|
1,312,702
|
99.6%
|
0.4%
|
Amendments to Company's Bylaws
|
270,909,690
|
78,445,548
|
77.5%
|
22.5%
|
Executive Compensation
|
331,007,004
|
18,348,194
|
94.7%
|
5.3%
About Harte Gold Corp.
Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".
For further information: Please visit www.hartegold.com or contact: Shawn Howarth, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: 416-368-0999, E-mail: [email protected]
