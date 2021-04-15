Hart Ripley Joins MOBIA

Hart has spent the past 15 years leading IT and services organizations including Arctiq and Scalar Decisions. Hart brings a wealth of knowledge and hands on experience in networking, architecture, security, infrastructure and automation. "Working directly with customers to understand their pain points and the business problems they are trying to solve with technology energizes me," said Hart. "I focus on partnering with them to not only find a solution that will meet their needs now but will set them up for success in the future."

MOBIA's reputation in the industry, commitment to innovation and focus on building deep and meaningful connections with clients and partners were all instrumental in Hart's decision to join the team. "MOBIA's approach allows me to work alongside our clients through all technology and modernization initiatives – including design, deployment and post-delivery management," said Hart. "It's great to be able to support our clients with the comprehensive portfolio available at MOBIA."

"In the short time Hart has been with MOBIA, he has made a big impact with our clients." remarked Andrew Gnoinski, Director of Sales – Ontario. "It has been a lot of fun working with Hart, and I know we are just getting started."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite Canadian systems integrator and consists of five business units to deliver outcome-based technology solutions: Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services. Whether you are launching a new product or service, or modernizing an existing one, MOBIA focuses on the business objectives of our clients and works to operationalize new technologies and processes that drive business agility and efficiency.

