2000 Seat Live Music Venue launches with GLASS TIGER on New Year's Eve

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto icon Harry Stinson is taking on the American entertainment world by launching a massive new live music and event venue in Buffalo, NY, that will give Canadian artists a much needed boost and way into the lucrative and hard-to-reach US market.

"it is about time we had a showcase opportunity for Canadian talent to gain critical exposure to American audiences in a large-scale venue where they can build new fans and careers south of the border," says Stinson. "We are thrilled to launch with GLASS TIGER and plan to introduce many iconic artists to the USA in this game-changing entertainment industry move that will eventually embrace TV and broadcast streaming partnerships."

Led by Alan Frew, a nationally celebrated Canadian singer, songwriter and Canadian Olympics Team spokesperson, Glass Tiger will ring in the new year at the exclusive concert, uniting Canadians and American fans at the Buffalo Grand Hotel, owned and operated by Stinson, once the Condo King of Canada, and often compared to another celebrated developer-turned-president, Donald Trump.

Formed in 1983, Glass Tiger is a widely known Canadian super group and has released five studio albums. Its 1986 debut album, The Thin Red Line, went quadruple platinum in Canada and gold in the United States. Two singles from that album, "Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)" featuring Bryan Adams and "Someday", reached the U.S. Top 10. In 1987, it received a Juno for single of the year ('Someday') and a (US) Grammy nomination as best new artist.

Stinson, who acquired the Buffalo Grand in 2018, the largest hotel in Western New York, famously debated Trump in Toronto in 2007, where the pair had competing condo hotels towers. And in 2020, he is not slowing down as his re-vision for the Buffalo Grand is already making waves and turning heads in America and Canada as a premiere destination.

About the Buffalo Grand

Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, walking distance to the KeyBank Hockey and Concert Arena, the Buffalo Grand Hotel is the perfect gateway for exploring Buffalo, a city that is rebuilding a reputation as a popular destination for Canadians for shopping, sports, arts, entertainment and access to air flights.

